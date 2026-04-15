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Student killed, another critical in motorcycle-ambulance crash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A female engineering student lies dead on the ground after she was run over by an ambulance in Cebu City on Tuesday, April 14. (Contributed photo)

A 17-year-old mechanical engineering student was killed after an ambulance transporting a stroke patient hit the motorcycle she was riding in Cebu City on Tuesday, April 14.

Police said the victim was riding on a motorcycle driven by another college student when the ambulance counter-flowed and crashed into them along a flyover on Archbishop Reyes Avenue.

The girl was thrown off the motorcycle and run over by the speeding ambulance, killing her instantly.

Meanwhile, her companion survived but remains in critical condition.

The ambulance driver was taken into police custody following the incident. (Calvin Cordova)

 

 

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