Taguig police defends deployment of sniper during demolition op

The Taguig City Police defended the presence of a sniper during an April 13 demolition operation in Barangay Palingon, calling it as part of their standard security protocol.

The police issued the statement to refute claims that the sniper was deployed against the civilians after the operation turned violent as some individuals threw stones and other items at the police and the demolition team.

A total of six members of the demolition team and scores of policemen were reported hurt, while several individuals allegedly involved in the stone-throwing were arrested.

“Ang presensya ng SWAT at Sniper ay bahagi ng standard security protocol upang matiyak ang kaligtasan ng lahat, mga residente, operatiba, at iba pang sangkot sa demolition. Hindi ito para manakot, kundi isang hakbang upang maiwasan ang anumang posibleng karahasan o paglala ng sitwasyon,” the police said.

They added that officers remained professional during the demolition and focused on the orderly, peaceful, and safe execution of the operation.

“Walang sinuman ang target, ang pangunahing layunin ay protektahan ang buhay at mapanatili ang kaayusan sa komunidad,” the statement continued.

The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-National Capital Region earlier condemned the demolition of the houses, calling it illegal and violent.

“Tinatayang 1,000 kataong demolition team, 15 na backhoe at nasa 300 na kapulisan/SWAT ang dineploy. Overkill itong matuturing kumpara sa nasa 300 na pamilya sa komunidad na binubuo ng mga sharer, renter at tenant,” it said.

The group alleged that the police used teargas to disperse the residents and arrested seven individuals inside the community.

Angelita Datu, one of the residents, posted on Facebook, “Dito kame sa kalasada titira ,pero sigurado papaalisin pa din kame, wala kameng pupuntahan, wala samin tumutulong wala kameng relokasyon.”

She also posted a video of her community, writing, “Huling sulyap na ba sa aming masaya, magulo, maingay na lugar, pero di malilimutan ang mga sandaling magkakasama. bumuo kame dito ng pamilya barkada kapatid, matatapos lang sa ganitong demolisyon.” (Jonathan Hicap)