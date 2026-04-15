SBP lauds UAAP for key role in Gilas Women’s historic rise in 3×3

It has been a historic stretch for Gilas Pilipinas Women.

Last April 5, the quartet of Kacey Dela Rosa, Afril Bernardino, Mikka Cacho, and Cheska Apag captured a breakthrough silver medal in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2026 — the Philippines’ first-ever podium finish in the continental meet.

A week later, Gilas Women continued to build on that momentum. With Dela Rosa, Bernardino, and Cacho joined by Tantoy Ferrer, the team secured a berth in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2026, marking the program’s second appearance in the global showpiece since 2018.

Notably, all five history-makers trace their roots to the UAAP.

Bernardino, who earned a spot on the All-Asia Cup Team, starred for National University from Seasons 76 to 79, where she also clinched the Most Valuable Player award from 2014 to 2016.

Cacho, another product of NU, suited up for the Lady Bulldogs from Seasons 80 to 85.

Dela Rosa, a two-time UAAP 5-on-5 Most Valuable Player and the reigning 3×3 MVP, is entering her fifth year at Ateneo de Manila University.

Ferrer, meanwhile, was named Finals MVP in UAAP Season 86, while Apag is currently a junior at Adamson University.

For Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Executive Director Erika Dy, the UAAP has long been a cornerstone of the national team’s success.

“The UAAP has been a key contributor to our national team program,” said Dy. “Their commitment to women’s basketball is unwavering, and it continues to provide a strong foundation for developing elite talent, not just locally, but also for the international stage.”

SBP 3×3 program director Ryan Gregorio also underscored the importance of the league’s partnership in sustaining the pipeline for national team success.

“We are proud to have the UAAP as a strong partner and stakeholder of the federation,” said Gregorio, who played and studied at University of the Philippines from 1992-94 before serving as head coach of the Fighting Maroons from 2000-02.

“They have always been willing to help in national team-building and in developing the next generation of players who can compete at the international level.”

Dy knows this firsthand, having played and studied at Ateneo from 2000 to 2005, where she won Rookie of the Year honors in UAAP Season 63.

The UAAP’s dedication to the sport extends beyond the collegiate level, with strong grassroots programs in the high school ranks, including both 3×3 and 5-on-5 competitions in the girls’ division.

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag emphasized the league’s continued push to grow the game.

“The UAAP is committed to invest in and grow women’s sports across all levels,” said Saguisag, who was a former head coach of Assumption College back in 2003.

“From grassroots to the collegiate stage, we recognize equal importance as we create equal opportunities to sustain this momentum that our student-athletes are now showcasing on the world stage.”