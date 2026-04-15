‘ABUSE AND CORRUPTION’: VP Sara on ongoing House hearing

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, April 15, slammed the ongoing proceedings in the House of Representatives, calling it as a reflection of a pattern of “abuse and corruption,” referencing earlier impeachment efforts that she claimed were tainted by bribery allegations.

Duterte made the statement as response to the accusations raised during the hearing of the Committee on Justice, as she defended her academic record and accused critics of spreading false claims

The Vice President explained she completed her law studies independently and prioritized a balanced student life over academic distinction, noting that she met all requirements without seeking special treatment from professors.

“I never asked any professor for special accommodation for my grades because the bare minimum was easy enough to meet,” Duterte said.

She added that she graduated from San Sebastian College-Recoletos College of Law in May 2005 and took the Bar Examinations in September of the same year—an uncommon timeline at the institution at the time.

“The exam that year was relatively difficult,” Duterte said, adding that she passed on her first attempt with a general weighted average (GWA) of 80, “above the minimum.”

She also criticized her accuser, Ramil Madriaga, and other lawmakers involved in the proceedings, claiming they failed to present credible arguments.

“Madriaga and his cohorts in the House of Representatives do not come close to my capacity to achieve results with very little effort because they cannot even weave a believable lie, much less follow the rule of law,” she said.

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She also linked the issue to broader governance concerns, accusing the administration of failing to address rising prices and instead using public funds for political maneuvering.

“The failure of the administration to provide relief in this price crisis is not due to a lack of resources, but because public funds are being used for political maneuvering to avoid accountability for the most corrupt budget in our country’s history,” Duterte said.

The statement comes amid heightened political tensions following renewed impeachment-related proceedings against the official. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)