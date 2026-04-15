Riding-in-tandem shoots, robs BPO worker in Antipolo

A 47-year-old BPO employee was shot by two motorcycle-riding robbers along Sumulong Highway in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City, on April 11, the Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) reported.

Police said the victim was outside a building when he noticed one of the suspects approaching him. Sensing danger, he reportedly kicked the suspect and quickly ran inside the building.

This prompted the robber to fire at the victim, hitting him in the left arm, before the duo fled the area.

The incident was immediately reported to authorities, and the victim was able to identify the suspect and confirm the motorcycle used through CCTV footage.

At around 4 p.m. the same day, one of the suspects, identified only as “Ogag,” was arrested during an Oplan Sita operation after being flagged down while riding a motorcycle that matched the vehicle used in the shooting and the description provided by the victim.

However, his backrider managed to escape and remains at large.

Ogag also failed to present the required documents. During a body search, police recovered a caliber .45 Armscor pistol loaded with seven rounds.

On Monday, April 13, the suspect underwent inquest proceedings and was charged with attempted robbery with frustrated homicide.

He is currently detained at the Antipolo Component City Police Station. (Richielyn Canlas)