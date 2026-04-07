Police ban improvised pools obstructing Manila roads

The Manila Police District (MPD) has announced the filing of charges against 60 people setting up inflatable pools on public roads, causing traffic blockages and hazards for motorists.

The MPD first cracked down on improvised pools built on busy thoroughfares by some residents in Tondo, reminding the public of the continuous enforcement of the law.

“May pulis pa raw muntik madulas dahil sa nagkalat na oils na galing sa mga basura. Nilatagan pa raw ng mga swimming pools kaya nabawasan ang lanes ng mga motorists (A police officer almost slipped because of oil spilled from the trash. The lanes were further blocked by the swimming pools, reducing space for motorists),” said Lt. Col. Ronald De Leon, commander of MPD Station 1.

“Aaraw-arawin namin ‘yan hanggang masanay (We will do this every day until they get used to it),” he added, stressing that repeated violations would no longer be tolerated.

The crackdown comes with a revised approach to enforcement.

“Huli-kaso, iibahin na natin ang approach (Catch then file case, we will change our approach),” Lt. Col. De Leon said, explaining that police and barangay teams are now combining traffic management and city ordinance implementation to ensure compliance.

The residents caught in the operation were cited for obstructing public roads with inflatable and tarpaulin-made swimming pools, trash, and improvised kitchens, creating hazards for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Authorities reminded the public that roads are meant for transportation, not private recreation or dumping grounds.

Residents were urged to use private spaces for leisure activities and maintain clear streets for everyone. (Diann Calucin)