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Couple shot dead over land dispute in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

A land dispute allegedly prompted a 64-year-old man to shoot and kill a couple in Caloocan City on Sunday afternoon, Apr. 5.

The suspect, identified as the president of a homeowners’ association, was arrested after the shooting in Sitio Silanganan, Barangay 167, Llano, the Caloocan City Police Station (CCPS) said.

The victims were identified as Ronald and Leonora Abonitalla, who were reportedly involved in a long-standing dispute with the suspect over a parcel of land in their community.

CCTV footage showed a tense confrontation marked by shouting and successive gunshots, followed by the victims’ relatives rushing to intervene as the suspect allegedly opened fire on the couple.

Ronald sustained gunshot wounds to the neck and arm, while Leonora suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest, resulting in their deaths, authorities said.

“The conflict started over land, and the suspect allegedly tried to claim the property,” said CCPS chief Col. Joey Goforth.

Family members said tensions had escalated in recent days due to repeated threats and confrontations, with relatives attempting to intervene before the violence broke out.

“He even said, ‘You will disappear,’ before turning away,” said Maynor Abonitalla, recalling the suspect’s earlier threat.

Police said the suspect was about to flee on a motorcycle when he was arrested. Recovered from him was a licensed .45-caliber firearm.

The suspect is now in police custody and faces double murder charges as the investigation continues. (Trixee Rosel)

 

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