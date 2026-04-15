Derrick Rose basks in Pinoy love in Manila return

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Retired NBA star Derrick Rose basked in love and admiration from his Filipino fans in his return to Manila over the weekend.

The 37-year-old former league MVP was back in the country to join ArenaPlus in launching its P100 million MVP Bracket Challenge where fans can participate in predicting the NBA playoff bracket and get a chance to win big prizes.

Rose, who graced the event at the Mall of Asia Music Hall on Saturday, April 11, has now visited the country twice over the last two years — the other being his introduction as ArenaPlus brand ambassador in 2025.

Now on his fourth visit in the country, the love from the fans just never changed according to Rose.

“I tell them that you all are the definition of fanatics.

Where you all are great fans. Every time I come over here, it’s always love. And they always surprise me every time I come over here,” said Rose.

Aside from the launch of the free-to-play NBA playoff bracket prediction game, ArenaPlus also announced that it is now an official partner of the big league here in the country – something that Rose sees as a step towards the right direction in terms of the fans having new ways to enjoy the games.

“I feel like it’s global. We’re on the game and growing better. Where right now, it’s implemented into the game. It’s fun. It’s a fun way of participating, watching the game with your family,” said Rose.

Joining the fun in predicting the NBA playoff bracket, Rose is looking at teams like Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics to make a deep run although also rooting for the Charlotte Hornets to make some surprises.

In the West, Rose said the Denver Nuggets remain a top team although he has the San Antonio Spurs as his sleeper pick for this post-season.