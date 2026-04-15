WCGC Philippines unveils golf event that champions sports tourism, networking, business opportunity

By MARK REY MONTEJO

From the boardroom to the fairways and greens, and most of all in an environment where one can quietly explore boundless opportunities and possibilities.

And to prove once again that business and sports can co-exist, the World Corporate Golf Challenge Philippines (WCGC), in partnership with Premiere Sports Management Corporation, will stage a highly-anticipated golf event in August to give the country’s top executives and entrepreneurs the time to build corporate networking and showcase their sporting ability.

The event, a qualifier for the World Final in Beijing, China in October, is also in line with the advocacy of Philippines Sports Commission chairman Pato Gregorio of making the country as a luxury golf tourism destination.

“It’s a social aspect that they do in helping grow the sport. Not only golf but other sports as well, and this is where our PSC is very much interested,” said WCGC PH Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joey Fornier during media launch on Tuesday at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark, Pampanga.

Also with Fornier during the launch were WCGC Chairman Jose Guerra, PSMC CEO Joyce Escandor, PSMC President Paulo Legaspi, PSMC Vice President Paul ‘Joki” Escandor, Mimosa Plus Golf Director Rory Young, PSMC Treasurer Angelo Fornier and Tournament Director Jun Cedo.

Interestingly, it will be held on Aug. 27-28 at Mimosa Plus Golf Course, which boasts of lush greenery and mountain backdrops that are expected to create a relaxing yet competitive atmosphere for 144 golfers who will make up the 72-team cast.

The top two teams after the two-day event will represent the country in the grand finale where participants from more than 30 countries across the globe will also be in the mix – for pride and glory.

Fornier emphasized that beyond hosting the Finals and the Legends Cup – sort of a celebrity exhibition meet – the event could further bolster grassroots development, with plans to conduct several golf clinics for aspiring talents.

“Like you said, chairman Pato is looking for sports talent. It also brings the Philippines into the international stage, because the world finals are covered by 99 channels all over the world. So it also puts the Philippines, not only the sport, but into the light,” he added.

Fornier and Co. likewise emphasized plans to broaden player representation, factoring in company affiliation in their selection process. Also, professional and touring players, are not allowed to take part in the event.

A much-needed boost for a sport steadily rising in a country that has long been sports-crazy over basketball, volleyball, boxing champions, and now tennis.

Guerra recently paid a courtesy call on PSC chief Gregorio, who expressed interest in bringing the Finals to the Philippines, citing the country’s capability to host the world’s premier corporate tourney.

“So I’m really excited with the idea, the possibility. I don’t know if you have made this already public or not, but we are trying to do some negotiations at this stage with the government of the Philippines and the sports authority to be able to bring the event here,” said Guerra.

“And we hope that this will improve over the next few months, and that we are capable this year, finally, to announce the Philippines as the next destination [for the Finals],” he added.

Last year, hometown bet Guojiao 1573 Team 2 finished with 81 points to reign supreme in ’25 World Final which was staged at the Dongzhuang Beach Golf Club in Shanghai, China.