‘Termite Gang’ steals P1-M jewelry, cash in Pasay pawnshop heist

Assorted pawned jewelry worth P1 million and cash amounting to P100,000 were stolen from a pawnshop in Pasay City on April 13, in an attack allegedly staged by the notorious “Termite Gang,” according to the Pasay City Police.

Pasay City Police Chief Col. Joselito De Sesto said the incident occurred at a pawnshop on Libertad Street in Barangay 40.

The robbery was discovered by a 27-year-old appraiser, identified only as Marjorie, a resident of Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City.

De Sesto said the employee noticed two holes in a concrete wall leading into the shop and reported the matter to the security guard.

A subsequent inventory revealed that assorted pawned jewelry worth about P1 million and P100,000 in cash were missing.

Initial investigation showed that the suspects bored holes through the concrete wall to gain entry into the establishment without attracting suspicion.

Once inside, they forcibly opened the vault and display counters, carting away valuable items, including pieces of gold jewelry.

Police said the method used bore the hallmarks of the “Termite Gang,” a group known for tunneling or drilling through walls of establishments to carry out robberies.

Further investigation pointed to possible insider involvement.

Authorities disclosed that the appraiser was taken into custody after evidence allegedly showed she had coordinated with the suspects and hired them to carry out the robbery.

Marjorie is now facing charges as an accomplice, while efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the other suspects. (Jean Fernando)