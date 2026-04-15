Franki Russell opens up on alleged romance with Sandro Marcos, Enrique Gil

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The name of Sandro Marcos is once again making headlines, this time, dragged into a controversy actress-model Franki Russell says is completely baseless.

Franki directly addressed allegations that she was the supposed “third party” in the breakup between Sandro and Alexa Miro during a recent media gathering.

“That never happened. That’s not true,” Franki stressed.

According to her, while she has met Sandro before, there was never anything romantic between them.

“It’s easy to meet people. I’ve met him before. We’re in circle with mutual friends,” she explained. “But what she said—that I was a third party in a relationship and the reason she broke up—is ridiculous.”

She underscored this point further: “I haven’t seen the guy in years. We’re nothing more than friends.”

The controversy stemmed from Alexa’s viral TikTok livestream in September 2025, where she confirmed their five-year relationship and hinted at another woman being involved. She also recounted a tense encounter with Franki at a club.

But Franki disputed both the implication and the story.

She maintained, “What she said was completely untrue.”

Franki clarified that while Alexa did approach her once, the narrative being pushed online does not reflect what really happened.

“I don’t know her apart from that situation. She approached me once but I’m not one for conflict,” she said.

For her, the accusations appeared to be mainly about fueling online hate towards her.

“She did that to encourage people to hate on me… but I just don’t care about the bashers,” she said. “Everyone that are my friends know who I am and what’s true.”

Amid the controversy, Franki also cleared her name regarding rumors involving Enrique Gil.

“We were getting to know each other before, I guess. But now I think we’re better off as friends,” she said.