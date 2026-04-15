‘Huwag Kang Titingin’: When virality becomes a curse

“Huwag Kang Titingin” is a Filipino horror film that uses a supernatural curse to reflect something very real today: how deeply people’s lives are intertwined with social media, and the pressure to go viral.

Folk horror gone digital in short.

The story follows a group of young people who join what they think is a viral challenge. It turns out to be an ancient ritual with one strict rule: do not open your eyes.

Of course, as these things go, there’s always someone who breaks the rule.

Go ask the guy who allowed for the Gremlins.

In “Huwag Kang Titingin,” breaking the rule unleashes the Umaaligid, a malevolent entity that looks like what would happen if Vecna and Venom got together and exchanged fluids.

The Umaaligid is powerful. It spreads through reflections, recordings, and screens.

In effect, the horror in the film is not confined to one place. It spreads quickly, much like the Big Four online scandal.

Anyhow, what makes the film effective is how relatable it is to today’s generation, especially those whose daily lives are deeply intertwined with social media.

The characters are not distant or unrealistic. They are young people driven by curiosity, trends, and the desire to be seen online. Their decisions feel familiar because they mirror real behavior in the age of TikTok, viral challenges, and constant posting.

The film doesn’t just aim to scare, it wants you to think, to reflect.

Screenwriter Ays de Guzman frames the core idea clearly: “What if something private and not meant to be seen by all is turned into content?”

Indeed.

That question defines the entire film. It explores what happens when people prioritize attention and engagement over caution and respect.

The curse in the story becomes a metaphor for viral content: once it is seen, it spreads. Once it spreads, it cannot be taken back.

The actors also connect the story to real-life behavior online.

Sofia Pablo says, “Hindi lahat ng bagay dapat kino-content… sometimes it can harm other people.”

Shuvee Etrata adds, “Gagawin lahat for fame… pero hanggang saan ang kaya mo?”

These insights highlight the film’s central warning: the pursuit of virality can lead to consequences people only realize too late.

The entity, Umaaligid, is not just a monster. It represents the danger of exposure, oversharing, and digital permanence. Like online content, it spreads through visibility and grows stronger the more it is seen.

This makes the film’s horror feel modern and grounded in everyday behavior.

Interesting enough for you?

It’s now showing in cinemas.