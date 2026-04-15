Delivery rider recovers ‘precious’ bike

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Delivery rider Zedrick Ivan Honorica recovered his valued bike – the one that put his name in Philippine cycling history books – with the help of authorities on Tuesday, April 14.

On his social media post, the 21-year-old cyclist shared the development with photos of him and his bike alongside police officials from Concepcion Dos Police Substation and barangay staff at Marikina Heights.

The development came after Honorica received a private message from an individual confirming that his bike was being sold. According to him, the seller was not the suspect but had purchased the bike from the thief.

“[Brain is back.] Thank you so much po sa mga tumulong na mga Pulis at sa Concepcion Dos Police Substation at sa Barangay Marikina Heights. Sobrang bilis po ng aksyon ninyo,” Honorica wrote.

“Thank you rin sa mga tropang tumulong, lalo na sayo bro Thirdy Mori. Salamat mga tropang tunay! Lesson learned to, Ingatan nyo lagi mga bikes nyo guys! Mahimbing na ang tulog ko nito,” he added.

The Marikina City native lost his bike last Sunday, after buying some goods in a convenience store. Honorica admitted he became complacent during that time as he does it regularly.

He reported the incident to the employees of the convenience store that later offered to review CCTV footage, which saw the crime take place, but it failed to recognize the suspect because of its angle. Honorica then went to the police to file the case while holding some of the evidence.

Last month, Honorica dazzled in the Asian Cycling Confederation Track and Para Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, where he set a new national record in men’s elite sprint off 10.865 seconds to shatter Jan Paul Morales’ 20-year feat of 11.42 seconds in the Doha 2006 Asian Games.