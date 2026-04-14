Tubu sparks fourth-set surge as Foxies stun High Speed Hitters to inch closer to Finals

Games Thursday

(FilOil Centre)

4 p.m. – Creamline vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Cignal

When the moment called for absolute nerve, Trisha Tubu turned into an unstoppable force – and Farm Fresh refused to blink.

From four points down in the fourth set to a full-blown demolition finish, Tubu unleashed a relentless scoring storm as the Foxies shocked the top-seeded PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, in a dramatic Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinal clash Tuesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The victory, powered by Tubu’s 28-point eruption, did more than extend Farm Fresh’s Final Four life – it moved the Foxies right to the doorstep of their first-ever finals, improving to a 1-1 slate while pushing PLDT to the brink with a 0-2 record.

Tubu, who struggled in the early going, came alive when it mattered most, scoring all but one of Farm Fresh’s final seven points in a breathtaking fourth-set comeback.

“Nagtiwala lang ako sa teammates ko at kay God. Wala akong masabi, sobrang saya ko lang (I just trusted my teammates and God. I can’t explain it – I’m just really happy),” said Tubu after earning the Best Player of the Game honors.

The lefty emphasized the mindset that fueled their one-hour, 58-minute comeback win.

“Tiwala sa isa’t isa, yun ang nag-work sa game ngayon (We trusted each other. That’s what worked for us today),” she added.

And when the pressure peaked, she embraced it without hesitation.

“It was now or never, pinanghawakan ko, ang bawa’t set ng mga kasama ko. Naniniwala sila na kaya kong puntusin un at yun din un ang pinanghawakan ko at thankfully nangyari (It was now or never. I held on to that belief, and I trusted my teammates every set. They believed I could finish it – and thankfully, it happened),” she added.

PLDT appeared on course to forcing a decider after Mika Reyes scored off a putaway that gave them a 20-16 lead in Set 4. But the Foxies refused to fold.

Ces Molina halted PLDT’s momentum, and Tubu immediately followed with the first of her closing surge, trimming the gap and reigniting Farm Fresh’s hopes. Even after PLDT briefly steadied itself – capitalizing on a Tubu attack error and a Reyes block – the Foxies kept pressing.

Royse Tubino and Alleiah Malaluan helped keep the pressure alive as Farm Fresh clawed back to 22-all, setting the stage for a tense finish.

Then came Tubu’s takeover.

With PLDT’s vaunted net defense scrambling to contain her power, she delivered blow after blow – breaking through double blocks and digs, finding seams and overwhelming the entire High Speed Hitters’ defense as Farm Fresh surged to match point, 24-22.

Malaluan briefly extended PLDT’s life with a down-the-line hit, but Farm Fresh stayed composed. On the final rally, the Foxies returned to their trusted setup – and Tubu closed the door with another thunderous spike that found open court, sealing the upset.

Molina and Tubino backed Tubu with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Ara Galang added seven. Mylene Paat and Riri Meneses chipped in five points apiece as the Foxies out-attacked PLDT, 65-60.

Although the High Speed Hitters had the upper hand in blocks, 11-4, Farm Fresh countered with six service aces, capitalizing on their opponents’ shaky reception while limiting PLDT to just one ace.

Dy led PLDT with 20 points, while Savi Davison struggled against Farm Fresh’s strong blocking and floor defense, settling for 18 points, while Malaluan added 17 and Majoy Baron scored seven.

The loss was a crushing blow for PLDT, which had beaten Farm Fresh twice earlier in the conference – in five in the prelims and in four in the Qualifying Round – and looked poised for another five-set battle.

Instead, it was Farm Fresh which showed greater composure when it mattered most – feeding off belief, momentum and a rising star refusing to be denied.

After dropping their semis opener to Cignal, also in four sets, the Foxies now stand one win away from a historic finals berth. But waiting is the toughest challenge in the league – powerhouse Creamline, set for Thursday back at the FilOil Centre.

Still, after toppling PLDT, Farm Fresh walks in with something it has never had before – certainty that it belongs.