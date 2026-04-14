Pinoy youths exposed to extremist content through Roblox – PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said some minors playing online games such as Roblox have been exposed to extremist content and recruitment efforts allegedly promoting violent ideologies.

Police made the statement during a Senate inquiry led by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Tuesday, April 14, noting that several extremist groups are allegedly using online games like Roblox to groom, influence, and exploit Filipino youth in connection with acts of violence.

Authorities stressed that grooming is no longer confined to online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), but has expanded into ideological radicalization targeting minors.

Investigators said these grooming activities included references to extremist figures and beliefs such as Adolf Hitler, Satanism, and the so‑called Order of Nine Angles, an occult‑linked network associated with radical movements.

Some minors were also reportedly encouraged to idolize perpetrators of mass shootings abroad.

Authorities noted that many of those involved in the grooming activities are believed to be based overseas, complicating monitoring and enforcement efforts.

PNP Anti‑Cybercrime Group Deputy Director for Operations Romeo Desiderio said the patterns were discovered following a series of rescue operations involving minors allegedly influenced through online platforms.

Among the cases cited was an incident in Laguna, where seven minors were rescued after authorities foiled an alleged plan linked to a potential mass shooting.

Separate operations also led to the rescue of 12 more minors in Marikina, Las Piñas, and Negros Occidental, with further cases still under investigation.

“So nagpapatrolling tayo doon… mostly dito sa ating gaming apps, particularly sa Roblox nga,” Desiderio said.

Committee Chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros said she wished that “life saturated by technology were less complicated, especially for our children.”

“These are moments when I wish children could just play and enjoy the benefits technology offers—benefits that develop their various skills and allow their creativity to flourish—without exposing them to different kinds of harm that exploit the vulnerabilities of their young minds,” she said.

Ban Roblox?

In the same hearing, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said the Philippines may still consider banning Roblox if the platform fails to comply with its commitments to local authorities on child protection measures.

CICC Executive Director Aboy Paraiso stressed that the platform is not exempt from regulatory action, noting that enforcement options remain on the table depending on compliance.

He emphasized that Roblox is “not entitled to the protection of our laws” and must adhere to strict Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to prove it is policing the platform effectively, including timely responses to reports of online abuse and cooperation with law enforcement.

Paraiso cited Roblox’s commitment to designate a regional representative that Philippine authorities can coordinate with in cases involving child exploitation and online threats.

“What is available to us is the reporting mechanism of Roblox… If that reporting mechanism fails… then that is a failure of their commitment with the Philippine government,” Paraiso said, adding that warnings would be issued before any total shutdown of the platform in the country is enforced.

The CICC earlier decided not to push through with plans to ban Roblox after the platform reportedly committed to strengthening child protection safeguards. (Ellson Quismorio)