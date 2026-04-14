Closure lapses caused Navotas landfill blaze – Mayor John Rey

Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco on Tuesday, April 14, said lapses in the closure and rehabilitation of the Navotas Sanitary Landfill may have caused the underground fire that has been smoldering at the site since April 10, as authorities intensified sand‑burial operations to contain the blaze.

Tiangco explained that the privately-operated landfill had long ceased operations, but residual waste and inadequate closure measures led to the underground fire at the more than 40‑hectare site.

“The closure and rehabilitation plan was not implemented, and there was a shortage in covering the landfill because of the large volume of waste and plastics,” Tiangco said.

A multi‑agency task force composed of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Camanava Fire, the Philippine Air Force, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has been deployed since Saturday to contain the fire.

Tiangco noted that the blaze is underground, with trapped heat and decomposing waste producing smoke. Sand and soil are being used to cut off oxygen and suppress the smoldering areas.

Responders are using barges to deliver sand to affected portions of the landfill, but low tide conditions have slowed deployment, while heavy equipment continues containment work on the ground.

He added that smoke continues to spread to surrounding areas due to wind conditions despite the site being uninhabited, prompting ongoing air‑quality monitoring and precautionary measures.

Tiangco said responders are isolating affected zones to limit oxygen exposure and prevent re‑ignition, as efforts continue to fully suppress the fire and secure the site’s long‑term sealing.