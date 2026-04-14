Lago, Dy score repeat at Cebu’s JPGT Alta Vista tilt

CEBU CITY – Ethan Lago turned early adversity into a commanding triumph, showcasing composure beyond his years to outplay Lucas Revilleza and secure a three-stroke victory in the boys’ 7-10 division of the ICTSI Alta Vista Junior PGT Championship on Tuesday at Alta Vista Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

Trailing by two strokes at the start, Lago flipped the script with a steady frontside 37 as Revilleza faltered with two costly double bogeys.

From there, Lago stayed in control, minimizing errors under sweltering conditions and sealing the win in style with a birdie on the 16th. His even pair of 37s gave him a 74 and a 36-hole total of 150.

Revilleza, who opened with a 74 and looked poised to avenge his five-stroke loss to Lago in Mactan last week, never fully recovered from his shaky start. A late birdie on the 17th helped him salvage a 79 and a 153, while Darren Ong finished a distant third at 178 after a 92.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Avery Go delivered one of the tournament’s most dramatic finishes, storming back with three consecutive birdies to snatch victory from Zoey Mascariñas. Go turned a deficit into a two-shot win, closing with a 78 for a 153 total.

Mascariñas appeared headed for victory after carding five-over through 15 holes, but Go ignited her charge with a birdie on the 16th to tie the match, followed by another on the 17th to seize the lead. A third straight birdie on the final hole sealed the comeback, leaving Mascariñas to settle for pars down the stretch and a 77 for 155. Ana Marie Aguilar placed third at 162, while Mactan leg winner Akeisha Yocte finished fourth at 164 after an 84.

Marqaela Dy continued her dominant run in the girls’ 11-14 category, capturing back-to-back titles with a 75 for a 147 total, thwarting Zuri Bagaloyos for the second straight time.

Though she stumbled early with three bogeys in the first six holes, Dy regained momentum with a crucial eagle on the par-5 seventh then capitalized on Bagaloyos’ miscues on the back nine to stay in control.

Dy held her nerve with clutch pars and a birdie on the last to fend off Bagaloyos, who shot a 76 for 149. Brittany Tamayo and Isabella Espina tied for third at 154 after 74 and 78, respectively.

“It feels really good to score back-to-back, especially with so many strong players in the field. During the practice round, my shots kept finding the hazard, so I really didn’t expect to win,” said Dy, reflecting on her 36–39 round she highlighted with a solid drive on the par-5 No. 7, followed by a second shot that landed within eight feet, setting up an eagle. “I was able to play consistently and manage my mistakes well, which helped me save pars on several holes.”

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Laurence Saban delivered one of the day’s best performances, firing a 71 to claim a four-stroke victory over cousin Jared Saban. Laurence gunned down five birdies against four bogeys for a 33-38 and a 148, leading a South Cotabato 1-2 finish. Jared shot a 73 for 152 while Mico Woo took third at 165 after an 87.

“Happy because I won gold, but I didn’t expect to win,” said Laurence, 12, in Filipino. “I’m also happy because I made many friends and gained confidence from this victory.”

In the premier 15-18 class, David Gothong carded a 77 to go with an opening 80 for a 157 total, stretching his lead to six strokes over Sebastian Sajuela in the boys’ division of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. series, moving within 18 holes of a breakthrough win.

Gothong mixed two birdies with a bogey and double bogey on the front and battled to a 41 on the back in tough, uphill conditions as his rivals faltered. Sajuela rallied with three birdies in his last four holes but settled for a 79 (163), while Lucas Demiar shot an 80 (164).

In the girls’ category, Tashanah Balangauan edged ahead after a gripping day-long duel with Dominique Gotiong. Balangauan finished strong with a steady run of pars and a birdie, salvaging a second straight 75 for a 150 total and a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the 54-hole tournament.

Gotiong, seeking redemption after falling to Balangauan in Mactan, kept pace with a birdie on No. 15. However, a costly double bogey on the par-3 17th – coupled with Balangauan’s birdie –resulted in a decisive three-shot swing that handed Balangauan the solo lead. Gotiong birdied the final hole to trim the deficit to two, closing with a 77 for a 152 aggregate.