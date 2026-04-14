New round of transport strike to push through despite split among groups

Transport organizations are divided over the nationwide strike set for April 15 to 17, with Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) confirming its participation while other groups pursue dialogue with the government on rising fuel costs.

Mody Floranda, president of PISTON, said their group will push through with the three-day protest as part of continuing actions that began in March.

He added that the protest actions may extend beyond May 1 if key fuel policy concerns remain unresolved.

Floranda said any expected rollback in oil prices would still be insufficient to offset previous increases.

He reiterated their call to repeal the Oil Deregulation Law and remove value-added tax and excise taxes on petroleum products to provide more substantial relief for public utility vehicle drivers.

Existing fuel discount programs remain limited and inconsistent, he added, leaving many drivers struggling with daily operating costs amid volatile fuel prices.

In contrast, Melencio “Boy” Vargas, national president of the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP), said their group, together with Pasang Masda and Busina, will not join the strike.

He stressed that transport disruptions would ultimately burden commuters who are not responsible for fuel price increases.

Vargas said their group favors continued engagement with government agencies.

Proposals include temporary loan payment deferments for operators and increased funding for the government’s service contracting program to cushion the impact of fuel costs on drivers and operators.

Transportation officials have expressed openness to coordinating with banks for loan relief, he said.

Vargas also proposed that service contracting funds be raised to between P2 billion and P5 billion to sustain assistance for affected transport stakeholders. (Trixee Rosel)