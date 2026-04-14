Team PH is ready for Sanya Asian Beach Games – Tolentino

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino declared it’s all systems go for the participation of 101 athletes in the 6th Asian Beach Games set April 22 to 30 in Sanya, China.

But the catch? The hardworking POC chief is equally excited for the closing ceremony where the hosting rights for the 2028 edition of the ABG will be turned over to the Philippines.

“Everything and everyone’s ready from opening to closing,” Tolentino said. “And we’re also focused on the closing ceremony in Sanya where the Asian Beach Games flag will be turned over to representatives from 2028 host Cebu.”

Backed by the POC and the Philippine Sports Commission, two-time Beach Games jiu-jitsu gold medalist Annie Ramirez will lead the Filipino athletes’ campaign in the picturesque Chinese island resort.

Another jujitsu standout, Kaila Napolis, will see action in the continental showpiece with Team Philippines also pinning its hopes on the women’s beach volleyball team of Thailand Southeast Asian Games gold winner Sunny Villapando who will team up this time with Sofiah Pagara, Khyle Progella and Grydelle Matibag.

They have their work cut out for them but don’t sleep on the Pinoy bets that include formidable basketball 3×3 quartets and triathlon’s Raven Alcoseba and Erika Burgos in the women’s side and the men’s trio of Andrew Remolino, Inaki Lorbes and Matthew Hermosa.

Alcoseba (team relay and mixed team relay), Lorbes and Hermosa (team relay) and Remolino (mixed team relay) bagged mints in the last SEA Games.

Predicting a medal haul isn’t coming in easy.

“It’s been 10 years since the last Beach Games,” said Tolentino, referring to the fifth edition of the games in 2016 in Da Nang (Vietnam)—the inaugurals were in 2008 in Bali, followed by the 2010 games in Oman, 2012 in Haiyang (China) and 2014 in Phuket.

“But we have athletes in jiu-jitsu, beach volleyball and handball, and we have, too, in wrestling and triathlon,” he added.

The 45 national Olympic committees of the Olympic Council of Asia are expected to send their athletes to the games, while Australia, Salomon Island, Tahiti and New Zealand were invited to send their contingent.

The Philippines have so far won five gold, 10 silver and 35 bronze medals in the games.