Floyd Mayweather is scared of losing – Manny Pacquiao

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Manny Pacquiao and his camp has set Tuesday, April 14 (Wednesday, April 15 in Manila) as a deadline for Floyd Mayweather Jr. to reaffirm his commitment and honor the original terms of their rematch in September.

The Filipino boxing great even said the situation just showed how scared Mayweather is, especially since his undefeated 50-0 record would be at stake in the rematch of their blockbuster fight back in 2015.

“I think he’s scared of losing, because that’s his leverage to go around and have exhibitions. If that record was ruined, what else can he leverage?,” said Pacquiao

“For me, he cannot get out of this contract. He will face a lot of consequences if he fails this commitment,” he added.

The American boxing great stirred up confusion over their scheduled bout, saying that the fight is merely just an exhibition as opposed to what Netflix and Pacquiao’s camp had first announced that rematch would be a sanctioned fight.

“That’s not what we signed,” said Pacquiao in an interview with Ring Magazine’s InsideTheRing program. “We signed for a real fight. He got his advance. Why is he announcing this propaganda exhibition?”

Since talks have been ongoing between the two camps according to MP Promotions CEO Jas Mathur, it is really on Mayweather’s side to choose to follow through the agreed terms before the deadline.

“Floyd’s signature is on multiple contracts. This is a professional fight. Netflix doesn’t want to be involved in an exhibition and we don’t want that to happen. Tomorrow is the deadline, the 14th, end of business day,” said MP Promotions CEO Jas Mathur.

Mayweather’s camp has been silent since his ‘exhibition’ claims although Pacquiao stressed that the fight should push through as agreed upon especially after the American great already got his advance.