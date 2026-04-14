Baguio IED blast leaves 14 hurt

An explosion caused by a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) allegedly created by a disgruntled miner left 14 people injured in Baguio City on Monday, April 13, the Baguio City Police Office reported.

According to the police, the 32‑year‑old suspect from Itogon, Benguet was allegedly drunk and molested a snack shop caretaker, prompting bystanders to maul him.

He later returned to the establishment carrying an IED believed to contain black powder inside a plastic container and hurled it at a group of people, resulting in an explosion that injured 14 individuals.

Five of the victims were discharged from the hospital after recovering from their injuries, while nine others remain under treatment.

The suspect was arrested in a follow‑up operation on Magsaysay Avenue and now faces multiple charges.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. (Tristan Lozano)