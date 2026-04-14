Scorpions advance to PGFlex-UCAL Finals; Dolphins stay alive

Centro Escolar University clinched the first finals berth while Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas lived for another day in the PGFlex-UCAL Season 8 Basketball Tournament on Monday, April 13, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The top-seeded Scorpions rode the hot shooting of Mark Jade Sarza to score a vengeful 82-75 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas Pirates and get the chance reclaim the crown they relinquished last season to Olivarez College.

The PCU-D Dolphins drew another inspired performance from JayR Pronda to stun No. 2 seed Olivarez Sea Lions, 78-75, and force a do-or-die match in their own semis series.

Sarza produced a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds plus 2 assists and a steal, in a performance that helped power CEU to its fifth finals appearance,

The CEU Scorpions have emerged victorious in four times they played in the finals – the most by any school in the league.

Sarza even outshone Precious Momowei, who was held to just 7 points and 6 rebounds. The transferee from UE also turned the ball five times.

Like CEU, Olivarez came into the game with a twice-to-beat advantage after finishing No. 2, but sadly, it was PCU-D which made the crucial plays down the stretch.

Coming off a 22-point performance in the team’s 103-73 drubbing of Manila Central University last week, Pronda fired 24 points, including a gutsy driving layup that shattered a 68-all count with less than 2 minutes left.

He completed his heroics by making all his four free throws, the last two gave them a comfortable 78-72 lead only 9 ticks left. Angus Geronimo and Alvin Reyes provided significant support with 16 and 15 points, respectively, that put to waste the 26-point effort of Olivarez’s Rodel Renon

The knockout match of the event also backed by Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, CafeFrance, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill, Mighty Bond, and Undfitd Sportswear, is set on Thursday also at the same arena.