Cigarette dispute leads to slashing in Morong

A man was left in critical condition after being attacked by his own brother with a bolo during a drinking session in Morong, Rizal, on Sunday, April 12.

According to the Teresa Municipal Police Station, the two were drinking that afternoon in Barangay Lagundi when a heated argument broke out over a cigarette.

During the altercation, the suspect, identified as “Vincent,” allegedly brandished a bolo and hacked the victim in the neck. A witness managed to pacify the suspect.

The victim was immediately rushed to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, where he remains confined.

Meanwhile, Vincent was surrendered to authorities later that evening by his mother. Police also recovered the 18‑inch bolo used in the attack. (Richielyn Canlas)