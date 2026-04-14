16 families lose homes in Quezon City blaze

A total of 16 families were left homeless after a fire gutted 10 houses in a residential area along C.P. Garcia Avenue in Barangay U.P. Campus, Quezon City, early Tuesday morning, April 14.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the blaze started at around 12:03 a.m. and reached the second alarm at 12:06 a.m. before it was brought under control.

It was fully extinguished at around 12:46 a.m. the same day.

The BFP said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, noting that it reportedly began on the second floor of a house without electricity at the time of the incident. (Trixee Rosel)