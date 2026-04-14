Barzaga surrenders following warrant of arrest for cyberlibel

The Dasmariñas Component City Police Station in Cavite confirmed the surrender of Cavite 4th District Rep. Kiko Barzaga to the authorities following the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him for cyberlibel on Monday night, April 13.

Police said the lawmaker arrived at the police station at around 7 p.m. with his lawyer.

Barzaga is facing eight counts of violation of cyber libel under Section 4 (C) of the Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, after alleging on his social media account that some congressmen were bribed to support then House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Despite Barzaga’s later apology for his statements, business tycoon Enrique Razon and two other congressmen pursued the cases they filed with the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, the Branch 147 of the Regional Trial Court in Makati City issued an arrest warrant and set bail of P48,000 for each count of cyber libel.

“The said subject person is now under the custody of Dasmariñas Component City Police Station for proper disposition. The accused was informed of his constitutional rights,” the police report read. (Aaron Recuenco)