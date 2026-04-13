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Cops, demo workers hurt in Taguig demolition violence

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The demolition of houses at Panday Creekside in Barangay Palingon, Taguig on April 13 (John Louie Abrina)

Several policemen and six members of the demolition team were injured during the clearing of houses in Barangay Palingon, Taguig City on Monday, April 13.

The violence broke out as the demolition team began tearing down houses along Panday Creekside.

Stones were hurled at the group near Cayetano Boulevard, wounding both police officers and demolition workers, according to the Taguig City Police.

The demolition started around 10 a.m., drawing opposition from about 2,000 residents.

Authorities said several individuals were also arrested by following the stone-throwing incident. (Jonathan Hicap)

 

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