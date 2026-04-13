Cainta families enjoy free dinner at community pantry

Hundreds of individuals enjoy free dinners in Cainta, Rizal, following the revival of its “One Cainta Pantry” feeding program to provide residents with free dinners and help ease the daily expenses of families, especially amid the rising cost of basic goods.

Cainta, Rizal Mayor Kit Nieto said the town pantry would go around different areas of the town every Monday to Friday throughout the year, starting at 5 p.m., to serve free dinner to up to 300 residents.

He had also ordered the reopening of the central kitchen at One Arena, where General Services Office staff will handle daily meal preparation to help reduce costs.

The mayor said the program will be served buffet-style and encouraged residents who will line up to bring their own plates and utensils.

“Para makamenos, ang mga pipila, dala na dapat nila ang kanilang mga plato at kubyertos. Buffet style ang pakain parang walang mag-uuwi ng sobra-sobra,” Nieto said.

The mayor added that each municipal department will be assigned a schedule to assist in food serving and distribution, saying this also aims to give government personnel a better understanding of the daily struggles faced by residents.

“Buong taon tatakbo ang programang ito. Yung masagot natin ang isang hapunan ng pamilya, malaking ambag na rin para sa pang araw-araw nilang gastusin,” he stated.

The program was relaunched last Friday, April 10, at San Buena Compound in Barangay Sto. Domingo, with the next stop set in Gruar.

Originally launched before the COVID-19 pandemic, the program began on Jan. 30, 2019, along Westbank Road in Barangay San Andres. (Richielyn Canlas)