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Former town councilor shot dead in Negros Occidental

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A 72-year-old former town councilor in Isabela, Negros Occidental was gunned down in a sugarcane field in Barangay Payao, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental on Sunday, April 12. (Photo from Binalbagan Municipal Police Station)
BACOLOD CITY – A 72-year-old former town councilor in Isabela, Negros Occidental was gunned down by four men in a sugarcane plantation in Barangay Payao, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental on Sunday, April 12.
Police Capt. Joelan Vinson, Binalbagan police chief, identified the victim as Dulfo, a farmer and also a former soldier. The victim served as Barangay 4 captain in Isabela.
Investigation revealed that the victim was reportedly blocked and shot multiple times in the body. He died on the spot. The suspects fled on board two motorcycles.
Recovered from the area were three spent shells, a fired bullet of a .45 caliber pistol, and two spent 9mm shells.
Police are conducting follow-up investigation.
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