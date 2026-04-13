Fernandez, ‘Onyok’ join 5 others PH Hame of Fame

Meet the “Magnificent Seven.”

After a thorough selection process and extensive deliberations, the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee on Monday, April 13, announced the names of seven exemplary athletes who will be enshrined to the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame.

In the distinguished list of athletes who have brought so much glory and pride to the country in different eras are Eduardo Pacheco of basketball and football, Isidro del Prado of athletics, Ramon Fernandez of basketball, Beatriz Lucero Lhuillier of gymnastics and taekwondo, Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco of boxing, Cecil Mamiit of tennis and Adeline Dumapong Ancheta of Para weightlifting.

They will form the fifth installment to the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame since it was created by law in 2010 and enshrined an initial 10 athletes followed in 2016 with 17, 2018 with 10 and 2021 also with 10. The latest inclusions raised the number of Filipino Hall of Famers to 54.

Each inductee will receive a specially-crafted trophy by famous sculpture Leandro Baldemor on top of P500,000.

“The Philippine Sports Hall of Fame is more than an honor roll of medals — it is a living ledger of greatness to honor those who have defined what it means to be Filipino in sport,” said PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio, who headed the selection committee along with POC chief Abraham Tolentino.

“These are not just names. They are the pride and memory of a nation. The search for new enshrinees has been difficult because there are many stories of greatness in sports,” added Gregorio during the announcement made at the packed PSC Media Room.

“Some are measured in medals. Many are not. And yet we undertake this task, because a nation that remembers its champions is a nation that continues to produce them,” said the PSC chief..

The long process will culminate with a star-studded, elaborate enshrinement ceremony on May 20, being penciled at Malacanang with the special attendance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

For his part, Tolentino said those chosen represent the very best of Philippines sports through the years 1924 to 2014 after previous inductees like Teofilo Yldefonso, Caloy Loyzaga, Miguel White, Mona Sulaiman, Felicisimo Ampon, Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, Pancho Villa, Robert Jaworski, Paeng Nempomuceno, Bong Coo, Lydia de Vega Mercado and Elma Muros Posadas.

The seven new inductees, the POC chief added, were chosen from 75 nominees.

“Lahat naman deserving but we had to choose,” said Tolentino, who mentioned a move to amend the law creating the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame by including sports leaders, sports patrons, and making a clearer clarification on the clause that states only retired athletes or coaches may be considered for inclusion.

Tolentino said they would need the help of Congress regarding the amendments in time for the next batch of inductees in 2028.

“I will be the one to push for that (amendment). It is very important to have sports leaders, sports patrons and even media. We want to see them in the Hall of Fame,” said Gregorio.

Aside from Gregorio and Tolentino, other members of the Screening/Selection Committee were GAB chairman Atty. Francisco Rivera, NSA representatives Jarryd Belo and Jose Malonzo, Ayala Foundation representative Xavier Virata and MVP Sports Foundation president Al Panlilio.

The Review/Evaluation Committee was composed of sports journalists Jun Lomibao, Dodo Catacutan, Ignacio Dee, Al Mendoza and Joaquin Henson.

“It was very comprehensive,” said Henson, who added that from the initial 75 names, it was pruned down to 15 and eventually the “Magnificent Seven.”