BasketballSports

Meycauyan drops Zamboanga in SportsPlus MPBL debut

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

Meycauyan Marilao Gems sparkled in its SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season debut on Tuesday, trouncing Zamboanga SiKat, 94-76, and sharing the early lead at One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

Powered by Agem Miranda, the MPBL’s newest franchise pulled away, 80-69, midway through the fourth quarter and never looked back to join San Juan, Caloocan, Cebu, Gensan, Bulacan, Mindoro and Batangas at the top of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Miranda, former star of the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists and was chosen the SportsPlus best player over Jimboy Pasturan, with 16 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Other Gems who shone for Coach Jonathan Banal were Migs Corteza with 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Jayson Apolonio with 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Robin Nayve with 11 points, and Felix Apreku, with 2 points and a game-high 12 boards.

“We resorted to gang rebounding and playing our designated roles,” said Miranda, referring to the Gems’ effort to neutralize their taller rivals,  47-47, off the boards.

The Gems closed the first half with a 6-point run, capped by a Miranda follow-up to take control, 48-39.

Zamboanga came a bit closer, 61-69, after the third quarter, but Apolonio and MJ Dela Virgen struck in the fourth to push Meycauayan farther ahead, 90-73, with only 2 minutes and 10 seconds left.

John Arthur Calisay contributed 19 points and 2 assists, and Paeng Are, 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists for Zamboanga.

The tournament goes to the Ynares Center Montalban on Tuesday, featuring another triple-bill: Iloilo against Bataan at 4 p.m., Imus against Bacolod at 6 p.m., and Caloocan against host Rizal Province at 8 p.m.

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