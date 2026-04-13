18 kids gain new hope of life under Manila’s Kaagapay Program

Eighteen children diagnosed with biliary atresia were given new hope in life after the city government of Manila released P32 million in financial assistance under its Kaagapay Program for their liver transplant procedures in India.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso personally handed over the financial aid to the beneficiaries on Monday, April 13, stressing the city’s commitment to helping residents suffering from severe and life-threatening ailments.

Domagoso explained the Kaagapay Program serves as the city’s flagship medical assistance initiative aimed at addressing the urgent and life-threatening health needs of its residents.

Under the same program, he led the release of P32.3 million on March 6 for a separate batch of 20 Manila patients set to undergo liver transplant procedures in India.

The amount was allocated for surgeries in partner hospitals in New Delhi, including Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Max Healthcare.

The latest P32 million assistance for 18 patients is separate from the earlier funding. (Diann Calucin)