Excise tax on LPG, kerosene suspended

President Marcos on Monday, April 13, announced the suspension of excise taxes on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene, as part of government efforts to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices.

“Tinanggal ko na ang excise tax sa LPG at sa kerosene,” the President said in a press conference.

The move takes effect as the authority granted by Congress to adjust fuel taxes begins on April 14.

Marcos said the suspension would translate to immediate savings for households.

“P3.36 ang bawas kada litro ng LPG… at P5.60 kada litro ng kerosene,” he said.

He added that this could mean around P37 in savings per LPG tank.

“Ibig sabihin mas mababa ang gastos sa pagluluto at araw-araw na pangangailangan,” he said.

Response to failed peace talks

President Marcos said the measure comes amid continued instability in global oil markets following the breakdown of US-Iran peace talks.

“Umaasa sana kami… ngunit mukhang hindi sila nakabuo ng deal (We had hoped… but it seems no deal was reached),” he said.

He stressed the need for the government to continue mitigating the effects of the crisis on Filipinos.

Food supply assured

Marcos also assured the public that the food supply remains sufficient.

“Wag pong mag-alala… sapat naman ang supply natin (Do not worry… our supply is sufficient),” he said, citing key commodities such as rice, meat, fish, and vegetables.

He added that prices of basic goods will remain stable until the end of April, following coordination with industry players.

Tariff cuts eyed

To further bring down food prices, the President said he has directed the Department of Agriculture and the Tariff Commission to reduce tariffs on imported food.

He emphasized the need to balance consumer protection with support for local producers.

Marcos said the government is also streamlining import processes to ensure faster entry of food supplies.

He cited the expedited issuance of permits to improve supply flow and reduce costs.

The President also announced the removal of toll fees in fish ports to prevent additional costs from being passed on to consumers.

He said the move is expected to help stabilize the prices of fish and other seafood products.

Buying excess farm output

To address oversupply and prevent losses among farmers, Marcos said the government will purchase excess agricultural produce.

“Bibilhin na muna ng Department of Agriculture ang sobrang produksyon (The Department of Agriculture will buy excess production),” he said.

He added that local government units will also help distribute these goods to communities.

Balancing the economy

Marcos acknowledged that economic interventions must be carefully calibrated.

“Kung may gagawin ka sa isang bahagi, may epekto ’yan sa kabilang bahagi (If you act on one part, it affects another),” he said.

The President said the suspension of excise taxes on LPG and kerosene is part of broader efforts to ease the burden on households.

He assured the public that the government will continue to roll out measures to stabilize prices and protect livelihoods amid global uncertainties. (Argyll Geducos)