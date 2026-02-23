Criss Cross ready to defend Spikers’ Turf title

By CHRISTAN SALVAÑA

Defending champion Criss Cross sets out to retain its crown when the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference opens Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the FilOil Centre in San Juan City.

The King Crunchers endured a grueling 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 22-20 victory over Kindai U in the 2025 Invitational last November, finally capturing their elusive Spikers’ Turf title after three runner-up finishes to powerhouse Cignal.

This time, however, Criss Cross begins its title retention bid without its longtime rival, as the Super Spikers filed a leave of absence from the Open Conference last January.

Despite Cignal’s absence, team captain Ysay Marasigan remains cautious about the challenges of the new season.

“Grateful kami kasi nakakuha kami ng championship last conference, after so many tries. For this conference, grateful pa rin kami may nadagdag sa amin, at mas exciting kasi mas naging balanse dahil nakapick-up ng player ang bawat team, and I think this conference will be really exciting,” said Marasigan.

The field appears more competitive after several players from the league’s most decorated team were picked up by other squads.

Among them is former Cignal setter EJ Casaña, who now serves as team captain of AEP Cabstars.

“At first masakit, tinake-up ko nalang as challenge ‘yung nangyari sa amin. Lima kami na nasa Cabstar na galing Cignal, excited kami na ipakita sa ibang teams na kaya pa rin namin,” said Casaña.

“Unang goal namin is mag-training ng maayos kasi nung bumuo ng team, parang two weeks na lang ‘yun before press conference,” he added.

Rounding out the six-team field in the new conference are Alpha Insurance Protectors, Savouge Spin Doctors, VNS Griffins, and 3B Events Masters.