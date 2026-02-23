ICC opens confirmation hearing vs Duterte: Prosecutors stress accountability

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has officially opened the confirmation of charges hearing against former President Rodrigo Duterte, with prosecutors underscoring the principle of accountability.

Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, in his opening statement before Pre-Trial Chamber I on Monday evening, Feb. 23 (Manila time), described the hearing as “an important day for international justice for the people of the Philippines.”

He emphasized that the proceedings reaffirm the court’s mission to investigate and prosecute individuals for the gravest crimes of concern to the international community, reminding that “those in power are not above the law.”

Duterte, arrested in March last year, faces charges of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder allegedly committed between Nov. 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019, in connection with his government’s drug war.

Niang argued there are “substantial grounds” to believe Duterte is criminally responsible, noting that the 78 murders and attempted murders cited are “merely a fraction of the overall criminality” that claimed thousands of lives.

He described Duterte’s role as “pivotal,” pointing to his direct instructions to the so-called Davao Death Squad and his publi c admissions of involvement in killings.

Representing 497 victims, lawyer Joel Butuyan warned that if charges are not confirmed, Duterte would return to the Philippines as a “conquering hero,” emboldening supporters and intimidating victims.

He urged the chamber to confirm the charges, stressing that only a trial could “rekindle the embers of humanity” and counter the culture of impunity.

The confirmation of charges hearing is a pre-trial proceeding to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to move forward. If confirmed, the case will proceed to trial before a different ICC chamber.

Duterte has denied wrongdoing and continues to challenge the ICC’s jurisdiction, citing the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019. (Argyll Geducos)