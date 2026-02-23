After a successful comeback story last year, the staging of the 2026 newly-improved Tour of Luzon cycling race entitled Heritage in Motion will be held in 14 stages starting from April 29 to May 13 across five regions with 20 participating teams.

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) announced on Monday during the formal press conference at the Meralco Building in Ortigas that the country’s newly-revived cycling race would have bigger total cash prizes of P12 million this year that will attract at lot of foreign and local participants.

A total 150 cyclists are expected to compete in this year’s race.

“If Singapore is aspiring to be the entertainment capital of Asia, why do not we aspire to be the sports country in Asia with this Tour of Luzon [cycling race],” Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan of MVP Group of Companies and Tour of Luzon organizing committee chairman said.

The champion team will receive P2 million, and individual winner will get P1 million.

“Sports is a huge magnate for tourism as what we saw in hosting last year the men’s volleyball world championship. I grew up watching Tour of Luzon many decades ago, and it was extremely popular then during our time. I am incredibly happy and proud to see its return.”

“In time, our hope is to be able to cheer for a Filipino rider in the Tour de France. It would be another example for our young athletes taking the challenges of our roads toward cycling’s grandest stage,” Pangilinan added. “It would remind us that talent when supported and sustained by the private seçiyor can travel very far.”

From eight stages last year, this year’s race approximately 2,000 kilometers across 13 provinces will be having 14 stages in 15 days starting from kilometer zero’s Stage 1 from Calatagan, Batangas to Tagaytay City, Stage 2 will be at Clark (team time trial), and Stage 3 is from Clark to Palayan.

Stage 4 will be from Palayan to Santiago, followed by Santiago to Tuguegarao’s Stage 5, Tuguegarao to Pagudpud’s Stage 6, Pagudpud to Pagudpud’s Stage 7, Stage 8’s Pagudpud to Paoay, Stage 9’s Laoag to Candon City, and Stage 10’s Candon to Candon City.

After Stage 10, Stage 11 will be at Candon to San Juan City, then Subic to Mangatarem Stage 12, Stage 13’s individual time trial in Lingayen, before the race final Stage 14 from Lingayen to Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick Gregorio expressed his gratitude to MVP for the continuous support to the ultimate revival of the cycling race for back-to-back years that saw South Korean Dae Yeong Joo conquered last year’s Great Revival.

“We are very thankful to MVP, Arrey Perez, and to Sir Gilbert Sta. Maria, the MPTC president, for keeping their support to Tour of Luzon,” Gregorio said. “Remember this is not just only a comeback story but also a nation building. So, let us thank MVP for helping us in our sports tourism.”

Chief organizer Arrey Perez, joined by MPTC President Gilbert Sta. Maria and race director Lorenzo Jun Lomibao, also announced the partnership between Tour of Luzon and La Vuelta España to improve the race in coming years.

“La Vuelta Espana is the organizer of Tour de France. They are here to evaluate us and help us improve the race,” Perez said. “They are here to teach us and share their knowledge to us as the organizer of biggest cycling race in the world.”