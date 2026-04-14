New era at Blackwater as Aquino makes PBA debut vs TNT

By REYNALD MAGALLON
It’s a start of a new era for Blackwater as former Gilas Pilipinas women’s team head coach Pat Aquino makes his PBA debut with an early test against TNT in the Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Tuesday, April 14.
Tip-off of the clash is at 7:30 p.m. with the clash between NLEX and Macau serving as a fitting appetizer in the first game at 5:15 p.m.
Taking over the coaching reins after Blackwater and former coach Jeff Cariaso mutually parted ways, Aquino hopes to bring his winning tradition to the Bossing who is currently slumping with a 1-4 record.
To be fair, talent isn’t a question for Blackwater with hulking import Robert Upshaw III manning the paint along with local stars Sedrick Barefield, Dalph Panopio and Christian David.
They, however, will face a tough task against the Tropang 5G who will be once again led by import Bol Bol.
Though coming in as a heavy favorite in the contest, TNT head coach Chot Reyes isn’t being complacent against Blackwater. New
“We have to take a look and figure out how to stop a guy like that,” said Reyes, talking about the wide-bodied Blackwater import.
“But Blackwater is more than Apscho. Barefield is playing very well, Christian David is playing very well, Talf Panopio. So they have some real talent on that team and again, it’s going to be a real test for our defense to be able to stop a team that can score like Blackwater,” he added.
Meanwhile, NLEX eyes a share of the second spot when it takes on the winless Macau.
The Road Warriors will be bannered by the dynamic duo of Robert Bolick and import Cady Lalanne.
The Black Knights, however, are showing signs of life after coming close to upsetting the Meralco Bolts last time out. They had solid contributions from Ramon Cao, Phoenix Shackelford and Jenning Leung.