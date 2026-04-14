New era at Blackwater as Aquino makes PBA debut vs TNT

By REYNALD MAGALLON

It’s a start of a new era for Blackwater as former Gilas Pilipinas women’s team head coach Pat Aquino makes his PBA debut with an early test against TNT in the Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Tuesday, April 14.

Tip-off of the clash is at 7:30 p.m. with the clash between NLEX and Macau serving as a fitting appetizer in the first game at 5:15 p.m.

Taking over the coaching reins after Blackwater and former coach Jeff Cariaso mutually parted ways, Aquino hopes to bring his winning tradition to the Bossing who is currently slumping with a 1-4 record.

To be fair, talent isn’t a question for Blackwater with hulking import Robert Upshaw III manning the paint along with local stars Sedrick Barefield, Dalph Panopio and Christian David.

They, however, will face a tough task against the Tropang 5G who will be once again led by import Bol Bol.

Though coming in as a heavy favorite in the contest, TNT head coach Chot Reyes isn’t being complacent against Blackwater. New