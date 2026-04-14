Marcos to Fake News Peddlers: ‘Join Me at the Gym’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. challenged those spreading fake news about him to join him at the gym and exercise, as he personally dispelled rumors about his health on Monday, April 13.

“Can you tell everyone na kalokohan na ‘yan (that’s absurd),” Marcos said.

“And I challenge anyone who is saying that I am sick to come and exercise with me. We will see who is stronger. You come to the gym with me. Tingnan natin kung sino mas malakas magbuhat ng weights (Let’s see who can lift weights better),” he added.

The President branded the rumors about his health condition as pure lies, saying he has not been to the hospital for three months.

“Kaya’t lahat ng sasabihin ng mga ‘yan, kasinungalingan. Kaya’t huwag niyo nang paniwalaan kung sino man ‘yung mga ‘yun (Therefore, everything they say is a lie. So do not believe them, whoever they are),” Marcos said.

“Now you know who the liars are and who is telling the truth,” he continued.

“And once again, I think it’s very easy and very clear that I’m in very, very good health,” he further said.

Marcos revealed that aside from regular blood tests, he is not undergoing any medical procedures.

“The last time I went to the hospital was to have my CAT scan to show na ‘yung diverticulitis ko gumaling na (that my diverticulitis has already healed),” he said.

“I haven’t been to the hospital for three months, and even then, it was just to have a CAT scan to confirm to my doctors that the diverticulitis had completely healed. And it was, so I’m done,” he added.

The President said his diet is back to normal and that he exercises three to four times a week.

“I’m watching my food better than before,” he said.

He also disclosed that he is taking maintenance medicine for gout and hypertension.

“Aside from that, that’s it. I’m not a great believer in supplements. If you eat well, exercise regularly, and get regular sleep, yun lang (that’s all),” Marcos said.

Marcos even did jumping jacks to show that he is physically fit, debunking rumors that his health was deteriorating. (Betheena Unite)