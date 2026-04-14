THIS IS WHERE IT STOPS! Alfred Vargas files case after son nearly drowns in alleged bullying incident

“THIS IS WHERE IT STOPS.”

Furious and refusing to stay silent, actor and Quezon City councilor Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine have filed a criminal case against the parents of a minor who allegedly bullied their son.

The complaint, filed before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office, invokes Republic Act No. 7610, a serious law that penalizes child abuse, including emotional and psychological harm.

According to the couple, their son was repeatedly pushed and held underwater during swimming sessions, raising fears of a potentially tragic outcome.

The breaking point came during a competition at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex last February, where the minor allegedly shoved their child near the pool, nearly causing injury just before the event.

What made it worse was that their child was reportedly laughed at afterward, leaving him shaken and emotionally distressed.

Vargas also revealed a disturbing incident involving inappropriate behavior by the minor, something he claims was brushed off by the parents.

“Mayroon pang ginawa yung bully na hindi appropriate… tinawanan pa ng nanay at sinabi, ‘He’s just dancing!’” Vargas said.

Despite repeated attempts to address the issue privately, Vargas said they were dismissed.

“Every time we go to the parents… we were either dismissed or gaslighted.”

“Hindi ito simpleng ‘away ng bata.’ Hindi ito bagay na dapat palampasin,” he stressed.

The couple argues that the parents failed in their responsibility to discipline their child.

Under RA 7610, even emotional and psychological suffering can already be considered child abuse.

For Vargas, this is not about revenge. It is simply about drawing a line.

“Bullying is not normal. It is not harmless. It is not acceptable… Hindi na kami tatahimik. This is where it stops.”