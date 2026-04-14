La Salle goes for win No. 13 against UE as UAAP volleyball enters crucial stage

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Games Wednesday

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion, Manila)

9 a.m. – UE vs La Salle (Men’s)

11 a.m. – UE vs La Salle (Women’s)

3 p.m. – Adamson vs UP (Men’s)

5 p.m. – Adamson vs UP (Women’s)

Number 13 is widely considered unlucky but La Salle will still go for it when it battles lowly University of the East as the second elimination round of the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament enters its crucial stage on Wednesday, April 15, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Game time is set at 11 a.m. with the Lady Spikers likely to extend their amazing streak to 13 games against a team still trying to figure out what winning is all about. And the sweet taste of it, of course.

A victory would push La Salle to the doorstep of an outright finals berth – a feat it last achieved 12 year ago. Sadly, La Salle was ambushed by Alyssa Valdez-led Ateneo in the finals.

Though La Salle is heavily favored to hurdle UE, it still has to beat reigning titlist National University on April 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena in a game that will likely serve as a preview of what could be their title clash.

If the Lady Spikers would continue their rampage and complete a “sweet sweep,” they will march to the championship round automatically. In that case, there will be stepladder semis for the right to face La Salle.

Also worth watching is the match of Shai Nitura and her Adamson teammates against University of the Philippines at 5 p.m.

The Adamson-UP game is likewise crucial specially for the Lady Maroons who would kiss their semis bid goodbye if they falter again.

Tied with University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University for 3rd to fourth places at 7-5, Adamson is expected to pour it all to secure at least a playoff for the last semis berth.

Meantime, the last to complete a 14-0 feat was Ateneo, a year after it frustrated the Lady Spikers in a gripping and compelling title clash.

Since sweeping the first round, pressure continues to mount for the Lady Spikers, but that is normal. m

“‘Di naman matanggal po ‘yong pressure dahil na-secure na ‘yong No. 1 spot… ‘yong iniisip lang namin ‘yong elims is just a number, and each game dapat iniisip lang namin na nothing to lose, na ilaro lang namin,” said Eshana Nunag, a rookie setter who became pivotal in La Salle’s recent success.

Nunag shone with 22 excellent sets, two points, and two digs in La Salle’s rousing 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 victory against archrival Ateneo the last time out. She had a superb outing as well in their past games, flashing playmaking brilliance that main gunners Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, and Amie Provido along with Shane Reterta and Lilay Del Castillo obliged to deliver.

In the men’s division, La Salle (5-7) plunges into a crucial clash against UE (2-10) at 9 a.m., with the Archers needing a win to keep their semis bid alive.