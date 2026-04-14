Rain or Shine’s Adrian Nocum brightest for week

Rain or Shine’s Adrian Nocum earned raves as the first two-time recipient of the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors in the Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup wars.

Nocum won the weekly citation a second time for the period April 8 to 12 after helping the Elasto Painters stretch their franchise-best start to 6-0 at the expense of San Miguel Beer, 116-112, and Converge, 120-111.

He was previously adjudged PBAPC POW for the March 18 to 22 hostilities.

The high-flying guard produced his conference-best 21 points against SMB last April 10, dropping 10 in the fourth spiked by two clutch triples as ROS quashed the furious rally of the reigning Philippine Cup kingpin to stay unscathed.

Then on Gabe Norwood’s jersey retirement ceremonies two nights later, the 6-foot Nocum scored six of his eight in the second period where the Elasto Painters seized a seven-point cushion and built momentum for Win No. 6.

Nocum (14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game) edged Barangay Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos, a key player in his team’s 2-0 mark, for the plum.

Abarrientos fired 19 and scored the winning layup in the Gin Kings’ 91-89 escape act over “Manila Clasico” rival Magnolia then rifled in 28 spiked by seven three-pointers in their 109-96 follow-up victory over Phoenix just 48 hours later.

Also in consideration for the POW accolade were Meralco’s CJ Cansino, Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac and Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson.