OVP’s P125-M confidential funds disposed of in less than 24 hours – Madriaga

Impeachment witness Ramil Madriaga debunked the long-held accusation that Vice President Sara Duterte spent P125 million worth of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) confidential funds in an astounding 11 days.

Apparently, he completed the spending spree on behalf of the lady official in less than a day.

During his appearance on Tuesday, April 14 at the impeachment hearing of the House Committee on Justice, Madriaga read his 24-page supplementary affidavit that contained details of his alleged interactions with the respondent, Duterte.

‘I read from several media reports that the P125-million OVP confidential funds in 2022 were reportedly utilized in just 11 days. This is wrong because I personally disposed the money in less than 24 hours,” he said.

The “P125 million in 11 days” claim was highlighted during the first attempt to impeach the Vice President in 2025.

‘Sir Ram’

Madriaga’s affidavit indicated that the Vice President referred to him as “Sir Ram”.

“In the morning of December 20, 2022, Sara called me and she said ‘Sir Ram, please coordinate with Col. [Dennis] Nolasco. Meron tayong deliver sa San Pablo, Laguna, sa Nightstrip, at sa Ombudsman (We have deliveries to San Pablo, Laguna, to the Nightstrip, and to the Ombudsman),’” Madriaga said, reading the document.

He said Duterte told him, “Bawi tayo sa kanila (Let’s do right by them),” before the latter sent him a text message identifying the delivery points and their corresponding contact numbers.

As per the detainee-turned-witness, Madriaga said he was later instructed by Col. Dennis Nolasco, whom he described as one of his best students in the Presidential Security Group (PSG) and later as part of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG), to proceed to the Department of Education (DepEd) Central Office in Pasig City at around 1:30 p.m. for a “transport”.

“’Transport’ is short-hand for delivery or transportation of large sums of money between Col. Nolasco and me, upon the instructions of Sara,” he told the justice panel.

Madriaga said he went to the DepEd compound with Richard Peralta Babagay, Arman Villanueva, a certain “Chief,” and a certain “Roel/Noel.” Richard drove his Blue Toyota FJ Cruiser, while Arman, Roel/Noel and Chief arrived in a Toyota Grandia with the sticker “INDAY SARA CHAMPORADU30” attached to both sides.

Madriaga said that as they waited near the main entrance of DepEd, Nolasco told him a Red Mazda sedan would also be used for one of the deliveries. He said they later saw two government vehicles with red plates enter the compound.

Madriaga said Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, whom he identified as the head of the VPSPG, then appeared with a woman he later identified as Special Disbursement Officer Gina Acosta.

“Thereafter, four large dark bags were unloaded from the vehicles – three large dark bags and one lighter-colored and relatively smaller bag. Col. Nolasco told me that each bag contained around P30 million to P35 million,” the witness said.

He said the four bags were then divided among their vehicles. Two large dark bags were reporteldly loaded into the Toyota Grandia and assigned separate deliveries to Laguna and Nommu Basho in Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

One large dark bag and one lighter-colored bag were initially placed in his Blue Toyota FJ Cruiser, but were later transferred to the Red Mazda sedan.

Madriaga said the Red Mazda then proceeded directly to his residence in Cainta, Rizal and was driven by “Noel/Roel.”

Take your share

He also alleged that before leaving DepEd, Nolasco told him to take his own share from the cash.

“Before leaving the DepEd Central Office, Col. Nolasco told me to get my share from the said bags as he and Col. Lachica have already taken theirs. Hence, I took P1 million for myself from the lighter-colored bag loaded to the Red Mazda Sedan,” he said.

“That’s when I verified that the contents of the bags were bundles of cash in one thousand denominations, and packed in stacks of one million pesos each tightly sealed in a transparent plastic,” Madriaga said.

He said the first delivery was initially supposed to be made in San Pablo, Laguna, but that he was later redirected to Cabuyao, Laguna.

“We (Blue Toyota FJ Cruiser and Toyota Grandia) left the DepEd Central Office past 5 p.m. heading to San Pablo, Laguna. As we approached Laguna, I called the contact number provided by Sara informing the designated recipient that we are on our way. However, I was directed to proceed to Cabuyao, Laguna instead,” he said.

Madriaga said the first bag was delivered to an industrial park area where three men were waiting beside a dark sports utility vehicle. “Upon arrival, I immediately saw three persons standing in wait beside a dark sports utility vehicle. One of them proceeded to the Toyota Grandia and took one of the bags.”

He said the group then proceeded to Nommu Basho, a Tomas Morato comedy bar he referred to as the “Nightstrip,” which he said was frequently visited by San Sebastian College of Law alumni. These include Assistant Special Prosecutor Ryan Rey Quilala and Atty. Reynold Munsayac, who later became spokesperson of the OVP.

Madriaga said he was familiar with the venue because he had previously visited it several times in relation to his work with Sara Duterte and with Initiative for Social Justice, Innovation, and Progress Pilipinas, or ISIP Pilipinas, Inc.–a group that was formed to support her political ambitions.

He said the actual handoff took place on the second floor of Nommu Basho.

“Before I got to the second floor, I saw a man who came out of a room and received the bag from Arman. After that, we proceeded to exit the premises and as I was passing near the table of Atty. Munsayac, I looked at him and he nodded,” he said.

Madriaga said that after the Nommu Basho drop, they stopped to eat before agreeing to meet again later that morning at his residence in Cainta. (Ellson Quismorio)