2 Filipinos dead, 17 rescued after vessel capsizes off Bajo de Masinloc

Two Filipinos died while another remains under emergency medical care after a Filipino-manned foreign vessel capsized in the waters off Bajo de Masinloc on Friday, January 23.

According to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, relayed by the Chinese embassy in Manila, a total of 17 Filipinos were rescued when the Singaporean-flagged vessel, M/V Devon, tilted at around 1:34 a.m.

The ship was reportedly transporting iron ore at the time of the incident.

Of the 17, the embassy said, two were confirmed dead, one was under treatment, and 14 are now in stable condition as of 12:30 p.m.

“Rescue efforts are currently underway in full swing, and China’s maritime authorities are organizing additional rescue teams to rush to the accident site,” the embassy said.

The Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) launched respective search and rescue missions after the vessel, with a total of 23 Filipinos onboard, capsized.

CCG’s report said the incident happened 55 nautical miles northwest of Bajo de Masinloc (known as Huangyan Dao in China), while PCG’s report said it occurred at 141 nautical miles west of Sabangan Point, Agno Bay.

Based on PCG’s initial report, M/V Devon Bay departed Gutalac, Zamboanga del Sur, en route to Yangjiang, China, when the incident occurred.

“Military aircraft were deployed to conduct continuous aerial searches over the incident area, while two nearby China Coast Guard vessels were ordered to proceed immediately to the scene for rescue work,” CCG said.

“PCG has deployed BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408), and two PCG aircraft to conduct Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for the 21 all-Filipino crew of M/V Devon Bay, a Singaporean-flagged general cargo vessel loaded with iron ore,” PCG reported. (Joseph Pedrajas)