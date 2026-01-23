Remulla eyes higher bounty for Atong Ang

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla said on Friday, Jan. 23, that he is considering raising the current P10-million reward for the arrest of gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang, as his patience is wearing thin over the fugitive’s continued evasion of authorities in connection with the case of the missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

He assured the public that anyone who can provide specific and credible information directly leading to Ang’s arrest will receive the P10 million, with no questions asked.

A visibly irked Remulla described Ang as the country’s top most wanted individual, citing his alleged involvement in the killing of more than 100 missing sabungeros.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, Remulla said authorities received “raw information” that Ang may be in Cambodia, allegedly setting up online sabong operations there.

However, Remulla maintained confidence that Ang is still in the Philippines.

He noted that whistleblower Julie Patidongan provided information suggesting that Ang was possibly at the Cambodia–Thailand border.

Earlier, Patidongan asserted that Ang would not surrender to authorities, saying the businessman is “not an ordinary person.”

“International ang kanyang grupo,” Patidongan said.

If the information is accurate, Remulla said Ang may have used backdoor channels to leave the country.

Remulla explained that the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that Ang did not pass through any of the country’s airports or official ports of entry and exit.

He added that authorities have conducted manhunt operations in 14 possible locations nationwide, with the most recent searches carried out in Cavite and Pampanga on Jan. 22. (Chito Chavez)