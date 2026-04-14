Token of appreciation: Manila allocates P4.9-M fuel subsidy to ‘Libreng Sakay’ drivers

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced the planned distribution of fuel subsidy to more than 1,000 jeepney drivers who participated on the city’s “Libreng Sakay” initiative.

Apart from the P4,000 payout previously provided, the Manila city government will distribute another P4.9 million worth of fuel assistance to jeepney drivers in the form of Petron E-Fuel Cards, each valued at P1,000, donated by a private individual.

The mayor said the distribution is intended not only as a token of appreciation for the drivers’ participation in the Libreng Sakay Program, but also as practical support to help ease their daily fuel expenses as they continue to operate despite ongoing challenges in energy prices.

The Libreng Sakay Program has been one of the city’s key initiatives to assist commuters, particularly those affected by economic constraints, by offering free transportation along selected routes.

Domagoso said the jeepney drivers who joined the program played a crucial role in sustaining its operations, ensuring that essential workers and residents have access to affordable mobility.

With the fuel card assistance, the city government hopes to provide immediate relief to drivers while encouraging continued participation in programs that benefit both the transport sector and the commuting public.

The mayor also extended his gratitude to the donor, noting that such partnerships help strengthen efforts to support and uplift the livelihoods of jeepney drivers across the city.