ROS looks to solidify quarters seat vs Terrafirma

By REYNALD MAGALLON

ROS looks to solidify quarters seat vs TerrafirmaRain or Shine hopes to keep its blistering run going and strengthen its hold of the top spot against the skidding Terrafirma in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday, April 15.

Riding the crest of the franchise-best 6-0 start, the Elasto Painters are not only staking their clean slate but are also aiming for an assured quarterfinals slot against the Dyip in the main event at 7:30 p.m.

Serving as a fitting appetizer in the first game at 5:15 p.m. is the clash between Titan Ultra, which is looking to go back-to-back, and Converge, which is hoping to finally snap a five-game slump.

Knowing full well that their hot run would eventually end, ROS head coach Yeng Guiao preached his wards to continue riding the momentum of their winning streak.

“Subukan namin kung hanggang saan ang swerte namin,” said Guiao after 2-0 slate last week when they defeated San Miguel and Converge, on both occasions barely escaping their fourth quarter flurries.

“I think the most important thing is we ride the momentum. Wherever it takes us. Darating ang araw mamalasin kami so sana wag muna agad. Kailangan we need 6 or 7 wins to get in the quarters,” he added.

Jaylen Johnson has been impressive for ROS so are its local stars Adrian Nocum, Felix Lemetti, Gian Mamuyac, Andrei Caracut and Leonard Santillan.

They, however, will be challenged by Ali Mubashar, Jerrick Ahanmisi and the rest of the Dyip, who are hoping to stop the bleeding after absorbing three-straight defeats.

Although Terrafirma seemingly returning to its usual self after a rare 3-0 start, Guiao isn’t being complacent and stressed the focus is on the team’s own development.

“We just want to be able to stay consistent, learn from our mistakes. It’s a mental trap if you keep winning. You think you are good enough then bigla kang babagsak sa lupa,” he stressed.