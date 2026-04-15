Rematch is on as Mayweather commits to the pro-fight vs Pacquiao

By REYNALD MAGALLON

It’s all’s well that ends well for the Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. rematch.

After an exhausting back-and-effort talk to clear things up on whether their blockbuster rematch is an exhibition or not, the fight is pushing through as scheduled.

That, after the American boxing great finally signed on the dotted line following the ultimatum from Pacquiao’s camp to reaffirm his committment for their rematch set on Sept. 19 at the Sphere.

“The fight is on,” Pacquiao told veteran boxing writer Lance Pumigre in a report by Boxing Scene on Wednesday, April 15 — the date set by MP Promotions as deadline for Mayweather.

Mayweather stirred confusion on their fight, saying that the second installment of their blockbuster 2015 match was merely an exhibition — a claim that was in contrast to what the streaming giant Netflix initally announced.

Pacquiao’s camp also refuted the statement, stressing that Mayweather is well aware that he signed up for a bonafide professional fight where he would stake his clean 50-0 record.

The Filipino boxing great even went as far as saying that same perfect record is what making Mayweather hesitate on the fight – something he could no longer turn his back on especially after already taking an advance during the agreement.

Pacquiao was already going around the US, appearing in multiple sporting events promoting the fight.