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800 get free meals in Manila amid three-day transpo strike

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
City social welfare workers from the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) handed out free hot meals to drivers and commuters under the “Hot Meals on Wheels” program as the city continued its assistance rollout amid the transport strike.

Warm meals and on-the-ground support reached drivers and commuters in Tondo, Manila, as the city government sustained the program coinciding with the start of the three-day transport strike on April 15.

On its first day, Tuesday, April 14, the MDSW brought the initiative to Pritil, where 260 public utility drivers, commuters, and passersby were served hot meals amid the usual rush of traffic in the area.

Another round of distribution was conducted later that afternoon, followed by another activity on April 15 in Barangay 377, bringing the total number of beneficiaries from both distributions to around 650 as of 6:50 a.m.

The food distribution was carried out alongside the release of financial assistance under the Fuel Subsidy Program, covering unclaimed aid and additional Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers.

As transport groups staged the three-day strike beginning April 15, the initiative provided immediate relief to affected commuters and drivers, offering not only meals but also assistance during a period of limited mobility. (Diann Calucin)

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