‘I’M PROUD OF YOU’: Mayor Isko distributes fuel cards to Manila jeepney drivers

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso expressed gratitude to more than 1,000 jeepney drivers who participated in the city’s “Libreng Sakay” program, which has served hundreds of thousands of commuters.

To show appreciation, Domagoso, the city government, and an unidentified benefactor distributed P4.9 million worth of e-fuel cards as assistance to the drivers.

He explained that each participating driver received P4,000 worth of e-fuel cards, describing it as part of the government’s way of repaying its “utang na loob” to transport workers.

The mayor said he directed Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) Director Dennis Viaje to ensure the distribution of four fuel cards per driver, calling it a gesture of gratitude for their service to the commuting public.

“Binigyan ko ng direktiba si MTPB Director Dennis Viaje na bawat isang driver ay tatanggap ng apat na piraso o worth P4,000 na fleet card na may lamang tig-P1,000,” he said.

Domagoso also lauded the jeepney drivers for their participation in the program, calling it a strong display of solidarity during difficult times and a meaningful example of cooperation between the city government and transport workers.

“Itinatangos ko ng ilong at ipinagyayabang ang kabutihang loob ng mga drayber ng Lungsod ng Maynila. I’m really proud of you. Nagtulong-tulong tayo sa gitna ng krisis,” he added, noting how collective efforts helped sustain mobility for commuters amid ongoing challenges. (Diann Calucin)