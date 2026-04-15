VP Sara must return December 2022 confidential funds – COA

Commission on Audit (COA) Auditor Gloria Camora said on Tuesday, April 14, that the agency has affirmed the denial of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) appeal, requiring the return of the disallowed ₱73.28 million in confidential funds spent in December 2022.

Camora made the statement during the House Committee on Justice hearing on the determination of probable cause for two active impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

“The Commission Proper has decided already on the appeal. They affirmed our disallowance,” Camora told 1-Rider Party-list Rep. Rodge Gutierrez, who was interpellating at the time.

During the exchange, Akbayan Party-list Rep. Chel Diokno asked the COA official about the implication of their ruling on public funds.

“Ang ibig po bang sabihin nito… dapat ibalik ng mga opisyal na iyon ang ₱73 million na confidential funds?” Diokno asked.

“Tama po,” Camora replied, confirming that the amount was subject to restitution following the denial of the OVP’s appeal.

At Gutierrez’s request, Camora read into the record the dispositive portion of the ruling:

“Wherefore, the Petition for Review, treated as appeal, of Ms. Sara Z. Duterte, Vice President; Ms. Gina Acosta, Special Disbursing Officer; and Ms. Julieta L. Villadelrey, Chief Accountant, Office of the Vice President, is hereby denied. Accordingly, Notice of Disallowance No. 2024-002-100 dated August 8, 2024, on the confidential expenses of the OVP for the period from December 21 to 31, 2022, in the amount of ₱73,287,000.00, is affirmed,” the ruling read.

Duterte, Acosta, and Villadelrey were identified as the accountable officers for the subject funds.

The ruling, dated April 10, 2026, was signed by COA Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba and Commissioners Mario Lipana and Douglas Mallillin.

The disallowed amount forms part of the ₱125 million in confidential funds that the OVP disbursed and liquidated in just 11 days in December 2022, including ₱69.787 million for “rewards” and ₱3.5 million for items such as tables, chairs, and computers.

Gutierrez established that the disallowance stemmed from the OVP’s failure to justify the link between the expenses and confidential or intelligence activities.

“Yes, Madam Chair,” Camora said when asked if the OVP failed to present sufficient details. “It just means that they did not comply with the joint circular.”

Justice panel chairperson, Batangas Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro, ordered COA to submit the ruling and related documents.

“We are requesting Atty. Camora to provide the committee a copy of the decision denying the appeal as well as the three notices of disallowance within three days,” Luistro said.

Camora also disclosed that COA has issued notices of disallowance covering the OVP’s confidential fund use for the first, second, and third quarters of 2023. (Ellson Quismorio)