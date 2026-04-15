Streaking La Salle dispatches UE with ease for 13-0 record

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Games Saturday

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion)

9 a.m. – Ateneo vs UE (men’s)

11 a.m. – Ateneo vs UE (women’s)

3 p.m. – Adamson vs FEU (men’s)

5 p.m. – Adamson vs FEU (women’s)

As expected by many, La Salle extended its hot streak to 13 games with a dominant 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 win over University of the East to move one win away from ‘sweet sweep’ and an outright Finals berth in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila on Wednesday, April 15.

Driven by their desire to get the job done fast and quick, Angel Canino and Shevana Laput joined forces with their young but promising teammates and dispatched their rivals with ease to stay on course to completing double-sweep of the elims.

While the Lady Spikers moved on the doorstep of clinching an outright finals berth, the bleeding continued for the Lady Warriors as they slumped to their 27th straight loss which started since Season 87 opening round.

Standing in La Salle’s way is reigning National University, making their match-awaited showdown on Wednesday, April 22, at the Araneta Coliseum a must-see.

A completed sweep by La Salle would ensue a step-ladder semis format but if NU prevails, a regular Final Four format would be used.

“Of course, we’re super happy like our coach said we were given this opportunity to thrive and to show what they’ve been working so hard in training,” said Laput, who posted 12 points on 10 attacks, one block, and one ace with four digs.

“So happy for the girls, and you could see on the court, they were enjoying themselves… and I hope this gives that little bit of confidence, especially as we end [the second round],” she added.

Canino also scored 12 on top of 10 excellent digs and seven excellent receptions, while Lilay De Castillo and Amie Provido chipped in nine and eight points, respectively, for La Salle.

Shane Reterta and Mikee Santos also contributed five points each. Eshana Nunag logged nine excellent sets with two points and one dig.

Despite another UE’s setback, Khy Cepada still impressed with 13 points, four digs, and 10 receptions, while Nessa Bangayan chalked 10 points and six digs in a losing cause.

In the men’s action, UE spoiled La Salle’s semis bid with a 25-21, 28-26, 26-24 win that snapped its two-game skid.

Raquim Aceron paced the Red Warriors’ onslaught en route to a straight-set victory which not only hiked their record to 3-10, but also put the Green Spikers out of Final Four contention with a 5-8 mark – the Taft-based squad’s quick exit since Season 81 (2019).

The victory broke UE’s 17-game losing streak to La Salle, which dropped to 5-8. Also, it locked in the semis cast featuring Far Eastern University (11-1), reigning champion National University (10-2), University of Santo Tomas (8-4), and Ateneo (7-5), which set for its Final Four return as its last appearance was in Season 81.